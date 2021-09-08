2022 World Cup Qualifier Poland vs England LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

England and Poland will probably face their toughest test of World Cup 2022 qualifying when both sides clash in a Group I fixture on Thursday, September 9. In their respective last matches, Gareth Southgate’s second-string playing XI triumphed over Andorra (4-0). Whereas, Paulo Sousa made eight changes to strike seven goals to storm a comfortable victory on the weekend.

The hosts will have to bring out their A-game in order to put up a fight against the English who are expected to enter the fixture with all guns blazing. However, one of the major talking points about this high-octane clash will be the battle between the star strikers Robert Lewandowski and Harry Kane. The Three Lions’ skipper, after missing a slew of chances, has netted twice in the last one week for his country. Meanwhile, the Polish star has netted three times in his country’s two most recent World Cup Qualifiers and already has six in the campaign.

Both sides had already met in the current qualifying campaign in the March window. The game at Wembley was a closely contested clash with few clear-cut chances, but England managed to win 2-1, courtesy of goals from Kane and Harry Maguire.

2022 World Cup Qualifier Poland vs England: Team News, Injury Update

Krzysztof Piatek, Mateusz Klich, Sebastian Szymanski, Kacper Kozlowski and Mateusz Klich, will be the absentees due to injuries in Paulo Sousa’s unit.

Meanwhile, Gareth Southgate will miss the services of Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Jadon Sancho due to injuries. While Tyrone Mings serves suspension following his yellow card against Andorra.

Poland vs England probable XI:

Poland Predicted Starting line-up: Wojciech Szczesny; Pawel Dawidowicz, Kamil Glik, Jan Bednarek; Kamil Jozwiak, Krychowiak, Jakub Moder, Karol Linetty, Maciej Rybus; Adam Buksa, Robert Lewandowski

England Predicted Starting line-up: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips; Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish; Harry Kane

What time is the 2022 World Cup Qualifier Poland vs England kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Thursday at 12:15 AM IST at Stadion Narodowy, in Warsaw.

What TV channel will show the 2022 World Cup Qualifier Poland vs England match?

The 2022 World Cup Qualifier matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

How can I stream the 2022 World Cup Qualifier Poland vs England fixture?

The match between Poland and England will be live-streamed on SonyLIV app and website.

