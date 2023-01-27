2024 Copa America to be Hosted by the United States of America

South America’s top national team competition, the Copa America, will be held in the United States in 2024 and feature 10 teams from South America’s CONMEBOL and six teams from the CONCACAF region.

CONCACAF, the confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean, said the tournament would be co-organised by both organisations.

The announcement is part of a series of new collaborations between the North and South American confederations.

Conmebol and Concacaf have signed a strategic collaboration agreement to strengthen and develop football in both regions.→ 2024 CONMEBOL Copa America→ 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup→ New club competition More info 🔗 https://t.co/9q6iMhcj7p pic.twitter.com/CqQ41adHYw — Concacaf (@Concacaf) January 27, 2023

The United States, Mexico and Canada are co-hosting the 2026 World Cup and the Copa America is seen as the perfect build-up for that tournament.

It will also ensure that the three host nations, who qualify automatically for the expanded 48-team World Cup will have additional competitive games in preparation.

The United States previously hosted a special centenary Copa America edition in 2016 also featuring CONCACAF teams.

The six CONCACAF national teams will have to qualify for the Copa America through the 2023/24 CONCACAF Nations League competition.

The 2024 Copa America was originally expected to be hosted by Ecuador but they opted against taking on the tournament.

CONCACAF said that in 2024 it would organise a ‘Final Four’ style competition featuring the top four club teams from the two regions.

The four participating clubs, two from each confederation, will qualify through existing CONMEBOL and CONCACAF club competitions.

There will also be new collaboration in women’s football with CONCACAF inviting the four best teams from South America to play in the new CONCACAF W Gold Cup in 2024.

That tournament will also be held in the United States and will feature Brazil, Colombia, Argentina and Paraguay.

“This is a partnership to support the ongoing growth of men’s and women’s football in CONCACAF and CONMEBOL, and will truly be of mutual benefit to both Confederations," said Victor Montagliani, president of CONCACAF.

“Working hand in hand with CONMEBOL, we will deliver elite competitions that will provide more opportunities for our federations, and that we know passionate fans want to see," he added.

