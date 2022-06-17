2026 FIFA World Cup: The USA, Mexico and Canada to Co-host; Here's the List of 16 Venues

FIFA on Thursday confirmed that the United States of America, Mexico and Canada will together host the 2026 World Cup. The tournament will be held across 11 US cities, 3 host cities in Mexico and two in Canada.

The FIFA officials will further decide which of the 16 cities will host group play and which will host elimination round matches.

“We congratulate the 16 FIFA World Cup Host Cities on their outstanding commitment and passion,” FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a news release.

“Today is a historic day — for everyone in those cities and states, for FIFA, for Canada, the USA and Mexico who will put on the greatest show on Earth. We look forward to working together with them to deliver what will be an unprecedented FIFA World Cup and a game-changer as we strive to make football truly global,” he added.

All of the US games will be held in venues that are home to NFL teams, with the likes of the $5 billion SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles and the New York Giants’ 82,000-seater MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford tipped to host the final.

A total of 60 of the 80 games in the tournament — including all knockout games from the quarter-finals onwards — will take place at US venues.

Let’s have a look at the list of venues for FIFA 2026 World Cup co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States:

CANADA

Vancouver (BC Place)

Toronto (BMO Field)

THE UNITED STATES

Seattle (Lumen Field)

San Francisco (Levi’s Stadium)

Los Angeles (SoFi Stadium)

Kansas City (Arrowhead Stadium)

Dallas (AT&T Stadium)

Atlanta (Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Houston (NRG Stadium)

Boston (Gillette Stadium)

Philadelphia (Lincoln Financial Stadium)

Miami (Hard Rock Stadium)

New York City (MetLife Stadium)

MEXICO

Guadalajara (Estadio Akron)

Mexico City – (Azteca Stadium)

Monterrey (Estadio BBVA)

Colin Smith, FIFA’s chief competitions and events officer, acknowledged Washington’s absence after an “incredibly competitive” bid process.

“This was a very very difficult choice,” Smith said. “It’s hard to imagine a World Cup coming to the US and the capital city not taking a major role.”

Smith meanwhile said some of the NFL venues would require slight modifications to widen “pinch points” but said stadium capacity would not be affected.

“The number of fans who are going to be able to experience this World Cup will probably be double than what we’ve previously had,” he said.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.