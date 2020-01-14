22 Days, 33 Matches: Indian Women's League 2020 Full Fixtures Announced

Manipur champions Kangchup Road Young Physical & Sports Association (KRYPHSA FC) and Kickstart FC from Karnataka will kickstart the fourth edition of the Indian Women's League (IWL) on January 24 at the Bangalore Football Stadium in Bengaluru.

Teams from Manipur, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, West Bengal, Punjab, Karnataka have already booked their place in the tournament, with Gukulam Kerala FC (from Kerala) and Football Club Alakhpura (from Haryana) playing in a Rest of India play-off to make it. The other team will be the winner of the Tamil Nadu State League. News18.com has learnt that last edition's defending champions Sethu FC will be confirmed, as the league will not get over before January 20.

The 10 other teams confirmed are - BBK DAV Football Club (Punjab), Kickstart FC (Karnataka), Football Club Kolhapur City (Maharashtra), KRYPHSA (Manipur), Baroda Football Academy (Gujarat), Kenkre FC (Maharashtra), Odisha Police (Odisha), Bangalore United Football Club (Karnataka), Sreebhumi FC (West Bengal), Bidesh XI Sports Club (Goa). Know the teams

Same as last year, the 12 teams have been divided into 2 groups of 6 teams with each team playing the other once in the group. The top two teams from each group will proceed to the semi-finals.

A total of 33 matches will be played in 22 days with the final will be held on February 14, and matches starting at 12 PM and 3 PM IST.

On Monday, the groups for the IWL were released with Kickstart FC, FC Kolhapur, KRYPHSA SC, BBK DAV FC, Baroda FC and winners of Tamil Nadu (which will most probably be Sethu FC).

Group B has Kenkre FC, Odisha Police, Bangalore United FC, Sreebhumi FC, Bidesh XI Sports Club and the winners of Rest of India.

Here are the full fixtures:

Any change in the above matches will be updated.

Last year's IWL took place in Ludhiana, Punjab over a span of 18 days after which Sethu FC emerged as the champions with a 3-1 win over Manipur Police SC.

