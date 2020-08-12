FOOTBALL

1-MIN READ

4 Positive Covid-19 Cases in Atletico Madrid Women's Team and Staff, Training Suspended Ahead of Champions League Clash

Atletico Madrid women's team file image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Atletico Madrid women's team and coaching staff recorded four new positive coronavirus cases 10 days of their Barcelona clash in Women's Champions League.

Four members of Atletico Madrid's women's football team have tested positive for the coronavirus 10 days before its quarterfinal match against Barcelona in the Champions League.

The team said late Tuesday that the results came back positive after players, coaches and other team members underwent new tests in recent days. They were needed after a positive result within the club was reported on Friday.

That positive result last week had prompted Atletico to suspend all training activities and confine its players and coaches. The team said its activities will remain suspended.

Atletico said the infected members of the club do not show symptoms of Covid-19 and are isolated in their homes. They will be tested again in the coming days.

