40-year-old Gianluigi Buffon Happy to be Part of New Italy Generation
Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon insisted Thursday that he still has a role to play in Italy's future despite already having passed his 40th birthday.
Italy captain and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. (AP)
Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon insisted Thursday that he still has a role to play in Italy's future despite already having passed his 40th birthday.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
-
