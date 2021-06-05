6 Premier League Clubs Want Florentino Perez to Dissolve the Company Behind Disastrous European Super League

The drama created by the proposed European Super League (ESL) came and went in less than a span of a week. The scheme was intended as a replacement for UEFA Champions League and its proposal had caused an uproar from both the fans and experts of the game alike, as they viewed the move as a threat to European football scene as a whole.

However, even after the continent’s top football clubs deserted the planned proposal amid severe backlash, the saga is not completely over yet. The six Premier League clubs who were involved in the European Super League are reportedly planning to ask Real Madrid boss Florentino Perez to ask the company to launch the multi-billion Euro project, ESPN reported.

The big six of English football -Manchester United, Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur -initially announced their participation. The proposed scheme also involved other top European clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid in the Super League, naming Perez as president.

However, after facing severe flak from supporters and game experts, the six Premier League clubs, Italian club’s AC Milan and Inter Milan later withdrew from the project. That left Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus in support of the proposed plan. The report also mentioned that owners of Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool have been driving forces behind the ESL. And despite nine of the 12 founding clubs set up to administer, the proposed Super League still exists.

The report further cited that the six former clubs, who have notified their Italian counterparts, will formally ask Perez to dissolve the project. Such a move will be a severe blow to the remaining three clubs who are clinging onto hopes of its revival.

A source also told the publication that once Perez receives such a request, he would have between two and four weeks to schedule a board meeting of all members and disband the ESL for good. The source also added that if the Madrid president refuses to comply, the six Premier League clubs would consider taking legal action to force the issue.

Meanwhile, UEFA has taken cognizance of the nine founding clubs to distance themselves from the project, but has reportedly initiated disciplinary action against Barcelona, Madrid and Juventus.

