9-man Chennai City FC Lose 3-2 to Bashundhara Kings in Controversial Game at Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup

New Delhi: Bashundhara Kings defeated I-League 2018-19 champions Chennai City FC 3-2 in a hugely controversial contest at the MA Aziz Stadium in Chittagong on Thursday to keep their semi-final hopes alive in Sheikh Kamal International Club Cup.

Mohamad Kdouh scored a brace for the home team, who had lost their opener to Gokulam Kerala FC, to keep his team alive in the tournament. With the loss, Chennai City FC were knocked out after having lost their first match 5-3 to Malaysian club Terengganu FC.

The match was a hugely controversial one, where Chennai City FC player Katsumi Yusa and coach Akbas Nawas were shown red cards and the I-League champions played most of the match with just 10 men and finished the game with just nine..

In the 24th minute, after Chennai City FC were awarded a free kick and Katsumi Yusa stood with the ball, he was seen exchanging a few words with the referee and then he went to his coach. As the referee asked the players to continue the game, Yusa charged towards the referee before his teammates came in between and stopped him.

The match was thereafter paused with Chennai City players having left the pitch and Yusa alleging that the referee using racist language against him. After several minutes of delay, Yusa was shown a red card and it was only in the 35th minute that the Chennai City players made it back to the pitch to begin the game again.

In the first half itself, Bashundhara head coach Oscar Bruzon and Chennai City officials got into a scuffle on the sidelines after a clumsy foul by Chennai's Mashoor. Chennai coach Akbar Nawas was then sent off for obstructing the play.

In fact, Chennai City FC played the last 20 minutes of the match with just nine men on the pitch after Roberto Eslava was sent off following a second yellow for a foul on Daniel.

Bashundhara got off to a dream start to the match when Mohamad Kdouh got them the lead in just the sixth minute of the match. Kdouh made a brilliant first touch with a header that fell his way and shot the volley home.

Both teams stayed on the attack and created chances before the major controversy erupted half way through the first half.

After the restart in the 35th minute, Chennai stayed on the attack and reaped benefits of the same in the 43th minute. Mashoor won the ball by fending off a challenge from Bashundhara and took the shot, which was saved by the keeper. However, the rebound fell to Pedro Manzi on the right and he made no mistake to restore parity for Chennai City FC.

The teams went into half time with the scoreline reading 1-1 but Chennai down a man and their coach.

The second half began with both teams trying hard to get the lead and in the 59th minute, Bashundhara took the lead once again through Bakhtyiar Duishobekov, who got his head to a beautiful ball in the middle.

Once again on the backfoot, Chennai were put under immense pressure by Bashundhara, who also had a man advantage. In the 67th minute, Kdouh had a golden chance to score his second when he was released on the left but despite having only the keeper to beat, he shot the ball wide.

Two minutes later, Chennai were reduced to nine men after Eslava's dismissal but Chennai restored parity in the 71st minute through Mashoor. Nauzet took a goal kick straight over the Bashundhara midfield and Mashoor battled with unsure Bashundhara keeper and defender to shoot a scorpion kick that found the back of the net.

However, the advantage in the number of bodies showed as Bashundhara maintained their pressure on the Chennai defence and midfield. In the 81st minute, Kdouh once again shot straight at Nauzet even he was through on the left.

In the 87th minute, Daniel sent a brilliant ball in the middle and three Bashundhara men were in the box but none could get a touch.

However, Bashundhara and Kdouh were not to be denied. A minute later, Rabi-ul Hasan's powerful shot from far was blocked by Nauzet but on onrushing Kdouh slotted in the rebound to put the home team in lead once again.

That proved to be the decisive goal as Chennai could not find a way back for the third time and bowed out of the tournament.

