9-team I-League Qualifiers 2021 to be Streamed on I-League's Official Facebook Page

The I-League Qualifiers 2021 is all set to take kick start on Monday, October 4, and will take place till Saturday, October 23, 2021, and will be streamed live on the I-League’s official Facebook page. The I-League Qualifiers will see nine teams fight it out for promotion to the I-League later this season. The team that wins the Qualifiers will gain entry to the coveted league. All the matches will be played adhering to the medical parameters laid down by the authorities in Bengaluru, at the Bangalore Football Stadium. All the teams have been housed within two hotels, abiding by the protocols of the COVID bubble.

AIFF Leagues CEO, Sunando Dhar said, “We are all excited to kick-off the Indian Football season at the national level with the I-League Qualifiers once again, and I am happy to say that all the matches will be broadcast live on the I-League’s official Facebook page. The stream will be of a high quality, which will ensure a good viewing experience for the fans."

“I thank all our partners for their unprecedented support in promoting Indian Football, even in such difficult times as that of a pandemic. The journey traversed together will help a long way in taking Indian Football Forward Together," he added.

GROUP DRAWS

Group A: Rajasthan United FC, Ryntih SC, Madan Maharaj FC, FC Bengaluru United.

Group B: Corbett FC, Kenkre Sports, ARA FC, Kerala United FC, Delhi FC.

FIXTURES

Group Stage:

1. October 4: Rajasthan United vs Ryntih SC, BFS, 3.45 PM

2. October 5: Kerala United vs Kenkre Sports, BFS, 12.30 PM

3. October 5: Corbett FC vs ARA FC, BFS, 3.45 PM

4. October 6: Rajasthan United vs FC Bengaluru United, BFS, 3.45 PM

5. October 7: Delhi FC vs ARA FC, BFS, 12.30 PM

6. October 7: Kerala United vs Corbett FC, BFS, 3.45 PM

7. October 8: FC Bengaluru United vs Madan Maharaj FC, BFS, 3.45 PM

8. October 9: Corbett FC vs Delhi FC, BFS, 12.30 PM

9. October 9: ARA FC vs Kenkre Sports, BFS, 3.45 PM

10. October 11: Ryntih SC vs Madan Maharaj FC, BFS, 3.45 PM

11. October 12: Kenkre Sports vs Corbett FC, BFS, 12.30 PM IST

12. October 12: Delhi FC vs Kerala United, BFS, 3.45 PM

13. October 13: FC Bengaluru United vs Ryntih SC (Venue & Time TBD)

14. October 13: Madan Maharaj FC vs Rajasthan United, BFS (Venue & Time TBD)

15. October 14: ARA FC vs Kerala United (Venue & Time TBD)

16. October 14: Kenkre Sports vs Delhi FC (Venue & Time TBD)

Final Round:

17. October 18: B2 vs A1, BFS, 12.30 PM

18. October 18: B1 vs A2, BFS, 3.45 PM

19. October 20: B1 vs B2, BFS, 12.30 PM

20. October 20: A1 vs A2, BFS, 15.45 PM

21. October 23: A2 vs B2 (Venue & Time TBD)

22. October 23: B1 vs A1 (Venue & Time TBD)

