A Christmas Special Thank You 'Papa Lionel' Messi Ad for Bringing World Cup Home

The Argentina Football Association shared a heartwarming video celebrating the special Christmas gift for the country. In the clip, posted on Twitter, a boy can be seen receiving the prestigious World Cup trophy as a gift after opening Christmas presents. The video was posted with a caption in Spanish that roughly translated to, “Thank you Papa Lionel! The most precious gift is already at home. Congratulations to all the Argentine people.”

¡Gracias Papá Lionel! 🎅 El regalo más preciado ya está en casa 🏆¡Felicidades para todo el pueblo argentino! 🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/lobbHa1hNR — 🇦🇷 Selección Argentina ⭐⭐⭐ (@Argentina) December 24, 2022

The footage went viral in no time, staking up over three million views on Twitter. The video starts with a boy running down the stairs to unwrap the gifts. And upon spotting a big box, he opens it watchfully. As the boy unties the gift, he manages to grasp the World Cup trophy gleefully. He picks it up and thanks “Papa Lionel” for the invaluable gift. In Argentina, Santa Claus is known as Papa Noel. However, in the video, the name has been changed to Lionel Messi in order to honour the Argentine skipper.

Messi showcased a sensational brand of football in the Qatar World Cup to guide his side to the title for the third time. The Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker notched seven goals and three assists to win the Golden Ball award for the second time. And with this, he became the only footballer in the history of the competition to claim the high-profile individual award for the second time. Previously, Messi had won the Golden Ball back in 2014. However, Argentina had to concede a defeat in the finals of the 2014 World Cup at the hands of Germany.

The FIFA World Cup, prior to the 2022 edition, was the only noteworthy trophy that eluded Messi's stellar career. And now a victory in Qatar will certainly be enough for the 35-year-old to cement his spot as the greatest footballer ever to play the sport.

In the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, Messi scored a brace against France. The Albiceleste eventually got the better of Les Bleus in penalties to lift the World Cup trophy for the third time. Messi has so far scored 98 goals for Argentina after playing 163 games.

