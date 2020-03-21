English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

A City United: Manchester United-Manchester City Join Up to Help Food Banks in the City

Manchester City and Manchester United (Photo Credit: News18)

Manchester City and Manchester United (Photo Credit: News18)

Manchester United and Manchester City have come together to donate 100,000 pounds to help support food banks around the city during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: March 21, 2020, 4:52 PM IST
Share this:

London: Premier League rivals Manchester United and Manchester City have joined forces to donate 100,000 pounds ($117,000) to help support food banks around the city during the coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to an initiative started by fans of both clubs, City and United will donate 50,000 pounds each to the Trussell Trust, a support network of more than 1,200 food banks.

“We are proud of the role our supporters play in helping local food banks and recognise the increased strain likely to be placed on these charities by the impact of coronavirus,” a joint club statement said on Saturday.

“At a time of challenge for our community, we are pleased to come together with our fans to help vulnerable members of society in a City United.”

The donations will help food banks compensate for the loss of food donations the clubs usually provide on match days. English soccer has been suspended until the end of April at the earliest due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.