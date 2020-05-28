'A Football First': Scottish Club Extends Goalkeeper's Contract After Twitter Vote from Fans

In a unique move, Scottish football club Livingston gave contract extension to goalkeeper Gary Maley post a Twitter pool in which a little over 70 per cent of its fan voted in positive for the keeper.

Livingston had taken an unusual approach to decide whether or not to keep Maley at the club - by asking supporters on Twitter to decide his fate.

After 70.4 per cent of the fans voted in positive, the club posted a video where the goalkeeper signed a one-year contract extension.

???| The people have spoken - @Maley1Gary stays!



With almost 200,000 votes cast on our twitter poll & over 1 million impressions worldwide, the fans have spoken and as a result, goalkeeper Gary Maley has today signed a one-year extension at the club.



?? https://t.co/tiNhaJGiuX pic.twitter.com/I5AGFiYvQG — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) May 27, 2020

The Scottish Premiership side, whose season has now finished, had reached out with a tongue-in-cheek post on the same on May 25 and two days later, they put pen to paper.

??| Quite possibly a football first but we're giving you the chance to decide on the future of goalkeeper @Maley1Gary.



With his contract expiring next month, we're leaving it in the hands of the fans as to whether or not we offer "Stretch" an extension.



Stay or go - you decide! — Livingston FC (@LiviFCOfficial) May 25, 2020

The goalkeeper was part of a stunt that has benefited a children's charity.

Assistant manager David Martindale, who was Maley's best man at his wedding, pledged a pound ($1.2) to charity for every vote but the poll has attracted almost 200,000 votes as well as stinging criticism from people who were unaware of the background.

Maley said: "He mentioned my contract and I said 'look, give it to one of the kids, I am 37, I am nearly done'. He said 'we will have a bit of fun with it, have a laugh, we will put up a vote on Twitter'.

"Davie said he would put a pound in per vote for charity, thinking we would get 500 votes. Obviously it escalated something ridiculous and Davie soon withdrew that offer."

He added: "It looks as though I'm going to win the vote and extend my deal but I said I will donate the next two months' wages to charity and Davie will match that."

(With AFP inputs)