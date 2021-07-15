A Hero! Marcus Rashford Receives Emotional Letter of Support from 9-year-old

On Sunday, England lost the final of Euro 2020 to Italy at Wembley Stadium. Three players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho missed England’s penalties leading to the loss because of which they had to face a lot of racist abuse on social media. However, there were a lot of people supporting the team as well, including Prince William and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. But the most special support came in the form of a letter for striker Marcus Rashford from a nine-year-old.

The sweet letter was posted on social media by Samantha Rosier, the mother of Dexter Rosier who wrote the letter. The beautiful note explained the feelings in the simplest of forms. In the letter the little boy hoped that Marcus would not be sad for too long “for he is such a good person". He said that the footballer inspired him to help less fortunate people last year and this year he inspired him to be brave. He signed off the note saying, he is proud of the player and called him a hero. Sharing the note on Twitter the boy’s mother appreciated the team and her son.

The heart-warming note went viral on social media. It received several comments. While one of them read “What a beautiful letter, what a lovely boy you’re raising. That has truly made me smile” another said “This is the future of our country”. A number of comments said that the letter brought tears to their eyes.

Along with all the appreciation the letter came to Marcus’s notice. He shared the letter with other fan mails to thank people for the support and messages. The footballer said that he is ready to take critique for his performance and admitted that it was not good enough but refused to apologize for who he is and where he has come from. He said he will be back stronger; the team will be back stronger.

