Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

A Real Madrid Fan Invaded the Pitch and 'Proposed' to Cristiano Ronaldo; Here's What Happened Next

The incident happened when Ronaldo was substituted after scoring four goals against Lithuania.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 12, 2019, 11:43 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
A Real Madrid Fan Invaded the Pitch and 'Proposed' to Cristiano Ronaldo; Here's What Happened Next
Cristiano Ronaldo was approached by a pitch invader during Portugal's game against Lithuania.
Loading...

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a quadruple in the Euro 2020 qualifier against Lithuania, was mobbed by a Real Madrid fan who ran onto the pitch and begged for a selfie.

The incident happened when Ronaldo was substituted in the 79th minute, just moments after he scored his fourth goal of the night.

Wearing a Real Madrid shirt with "Ronaldo 7" on the back, the fan ran over to the Portugal international before getting down on one knee and holding his hands up in what looked like a proposal. It was later understood that he was pleading for a photograph.

Much to the delight of the fan, Ronaldo instead of turning him away, wrapped his arm around the man and walked off the field with him, before he was taken away by security.

The whole stadium gave Ronaldo a standing ovation as he walked out of the pitch.

The Portuguese forward scored his first goal from the penalty spot just six minutes into the game and followed it with another on the hour mark. He completed his hat-trick four minutes later before scoring his fourth of the night on 75 minutes.

With this 5-1 victory, Portugal remains unbeaten in Euro 2020 qualifying, and maintained their second place in Group B behind Ukraine.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram