A Real Madrid Fan Invaded the Pitch and 'Proposed' to Cristiano Ronaldo; Here's What Happened Next

Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo, who scored a quadruple in the Euro 2020 qualifier against Lithuania, was mobbed by a Real Madrid fan who ran onto the pitch and begged for a selfie.

The incident happened when Ronaldo was substituted in the 79th minute, just moments after he scored his fourth goal of the night.

Wearing a Real Madrid shirt with "Ronaldo 7" on the back, the fan ran over to the Portugal international before getting down on one knee and holding his hands up in what looked like a proposal. It was later understood that he was pleading for a photograph.

Much to the delight of the fan, Ronaldo instead of turning him away, wrapped his arm around the man and walked off the field with him, before he was taken away by security.

A fan in Lithuania just tried to propose to Cristiano Ronaldo while he was being subbed during a #EURO2020 match. Portugese eventually signed on his shirt. pic.twitter.com/ScmBrVmOwb — Marius Milašius (@mamilasius) September 10, 2019

The whole stadium gave Ronaldo a standing ovation as he walked out of the pitch.

The Portuguese forward scored his first goal from the penalty spot just six minutes into the game and followed it with another on the hour mark. He completed his hat-trick four minutes later before scoring his fourth of the night on 75 minutes.

With this 5-1 victory, Portugal remains unbeaten in Euro 2020 qualifying, and maintained their second place in Group B behind Ukraine.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.