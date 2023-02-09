'A Very Bad Idea': Former PSG Star on Lionel Messi's Contract Extension

Lionel Messi’s dream of winning his maiden Coupe de France title was shattered after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) crashed out of the competition last night. Messi cut a frustrated figure in attack as PSG conceded a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Olympique de Marseille. PSG’s poor show triggered a row on social media as fans lashed out at the World Cup-winning Argentine striker for being ineffective against Olympique de Marseille. Former French winger Jerome Rothen also opened up on Messi’s performance in the round of 16 fixture. In a conversation with RMC Sports via The Mirror, former PSG star blasted Messi, stating that a renewal of his contract is a bad idea.

“Messi’s extension is bulls***, already in terms of numbers. Managing the three is complicated. Afterwards, there is the wage bill. And we saw that PSG is stuck with financial fair play. Because the wage bill has exploded. There, you have the opportunity to recover a large sum of money because Messi’s salary is It can allow you to recruit and improve your squad. For all that, it’s a very bad idea to extend Leo Messi,” Jerome Rothen was quoted as saying. Rothen played a substantial part of his career at the PSG. He featured in 180 matches across all competitions for the French giants, scoring 13 goals and assisting 41 times during his stay at PSG.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi has cemented his legacy as one of the greatest to adorn the footballing stage. The Argentine international has enjoyed a great run with the national team bagging Copa America, the FIFA World Cup, and the Finalissima. However, not everyone is happy with his performance for the Ligue 1 outfit. His current contract with the club expires at the end of the season but it is understood that PSG team management is keen to extend his stay.

PSG, during their Coupe de France fixture, seemed like a pale shadow of their ruthless nature, in the absence of Kylian Mbappe. The World Cup-winning French striker failed to take part in the game due to a hamstring injury. PSG could only manage to register three shots on target against Olympique de Marseille.

Despite all this criticism, it is important to note that Lionel Messi has recorded 15 goals and 14 assists in 25 matches across all competitions for PSG this season. The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner left his childhood club Barcelona to sign for PSG in the summer of 2021.

Read all the Latest Sports News here