Aaron Mooy Double Lifts Huddersfield Out of Relegation Zone

Huddersfield climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone after a double from Australia midfielder Aaron Mooy inspired Sunday's 2-0 win at Wolves.David Wagner's side started the day rooted to the bottom of the table after winning only one of their first 12 matches.But Mooy boosted the Terriers' hopes of avoiding relegation with an early goal at Molineux, followed by a fine free-kick after the interval."I think at this minute no-one but the players deserve the praise," Wagner said."Game plan is one thing but you have to bring it to life and the mentality shown is all about the players."We wanted to beat them with their own game as they are a ball-possession team."Huddersfield climb to 14th place, two points above the drop zone, thanks to their first league win since a 1-0 success against Fulham on November 5.Wolves are without a victory in five games, four of which have ended in defeat."It was probably one of the worst performances we have had. We have to take a good look, find out why and prepare better," Wolves manager Nuno Espirito Santo said.Wagner had made two changes as Tommy Smith and Erik Durm came in for the injured Chris Lowe and suspended Mathias Jorgensen.The switches seemed to spark Huddersfield as they produced by far their most dominant display of the campaign.They took a sixth-minute lead when Mooy struck for the first time this season, slotting in from the edge of the penalty area following Durm's cross.Wolves substitute Adama Traore was at the heart of a rare raid from the hosts when he crossed for Raul Jimenez, but Philip Billing stuck out his boot to make a crucial clearance off the line.Jimenez had a chance to equalise for Wolves in the 66th minute when he ran clear on goal, but he stumbled to let Huddersfield off the hook.It was a vital moment as Huddersfield wrapped up a much-needed victory in the 74th minute when Mooy curled his free-kick past Wolves' weakly assembled defensive wall.