FOOTBALL

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Absurd Salaries and Transfer Fees': German FA, Bayern Munich Want Salary Caps for 'Credible' Football

DFB boss spoke about the sky-rocketing transfer fees. (Photo Credit: Reuters/News18)

DFB boss spoke about the sky-rocketing transfer fees. (Photo Credit: Reuters/News18)

DFB boss Fritz Keller said they must being 'professional football closer to the people again'.

  • AFP Berlin
  • Last Updated: May 20, 2020, 2:08 PM IST
Share this:

German FA president Fritz Keller and Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge want to propose a salary cap to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin, it has been revealed.

"There are absurd salaries and transfer fees that are no longer credible," Keller, boss of the German Football Association (DFB), told reporters.

"We have to talk about salary caps. I am glad that I agree with Karl-Heinz Rummenigge on this point.

"Therefore we will write a letter to UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin." Rummenigge touted the idea at the weekend in an interview with broadcaster Sky.

"(Former UEFA president) Michel Platini had the idea years ago to introduce a salary cap in Europe based on the American model," Rummenigge said. While the Frenchman allegedly had the support "of all the big clubs in Europe. However, we were told from the outset that this could not be brought into line with competition laws," Rummenigge added.

Now Keller wants to write a combined letter to persuade Ceferin. The restricting of wages, which are currently "partly from another world", can only be achieved with UEFA's help, he added.

"The end result must be a regulation that conforms to European law and also applies to Britain," Keller said, referring to England's big spending Premier League clubs.

The DFB boss also wants a reform of the Financial Fair Play rules.

"We must bring professional football closer to the people again," said Keller.

"The current crisis (coronavirus pandemic) has brought to light problems in football that were previously overshadowed by ever new (transfer) records."

News that Keller and Rummenigge are joining forces means their recent spat has been resolved.

"I spoke to him on Tuesday morning and the matter has been resolved," said Keller.

On Sunday, Rummenigge attacked Keller because he was "irritated by his populist choice of words".

In an interview with magazine Spiegel, Keller had complained about the "bigotry" of nouveau riche football millionaires, which Rummenigge felt was aimed at Bayern.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading