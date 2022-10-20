Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) kicked off their title defence on a promising note. Christophe Galtier’s men have managed to remain unbeaten in Ligue 1 after playing 11 matches. PSG, in their next Ligue 1 encounter, will be up against a depleted AC Ajaccio. The match between AC Ajaccio and PSG will be played on Saturday at the Stade Francois Coty.

PSG, come into the fixture, after registering a vital 1-0 win over Marseille in their last Ligue 1 match. Brazilian striker Neymar scored the solitary goal of the game to earn the full three points for his side.

AC Ajaccio, on the other hand, played out a 1-1 draw against Troyes, in their last Ligue 1 match. With just two wins from 11 matches, AC Ajaccio currently find themselves in 18th position on the Ligue 1 points table.

Ahead of Satuday’s Ligue 1 match between AC Ajaccio and Paris Saint-Germain; here is all you need to know:

What date Ligue 1 2022-23 match between AC Ajaccio (AJC) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between AC Ajaccio (AJC) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will take place on October 22, Saturday.

Where will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match AC Ajaccio (AJC) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) be played?

The Ligue 1 2022-23 match between AC Ajaccio (AJC) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will be played at the Stade Francois Coty.

What time will the Ligue 1 2022-23 match AC Ajaccio (AJC) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) begin?

The Ligue 1 match between AC Ajaccio (AJC) and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) will begin at 12:30 am ST.

Which TV channels will broadcast AC Ajaccio (AJC) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Ligue 1 match?

AC Ajaccio (AJC) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Ligue 1 match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AC Ajaccio (AJC) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Ligue 1 match?

AC Ajaccio (AJC) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Ligue 1 match will be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV.

AC Ajaccio (AJC) vs Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) Possible Starting XI:

AC Ajaccio Predicted Starting Line-up: Mateusz Lis, Jackson Porozo, Adil Rami, Abdu, Thierno Balde, Xavier Chavalerin, Florian Tardieu, Yasser Larouci, Rony Lopes, Mama Balde, Renaud Ripart

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Line-up: Gianluigi Donnarumma, Nordi Mukiele, Marquinhos, Warren Zaire-Emery, Achraf Hakimi, Vitinha, Marco Verratti, Juan Bernat, Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Pablo Sarabia

