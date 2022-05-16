AC Milan Close in on First Serie A Title in 11 Years After Win Over Atalanta

AC Milan closed in on their first Serie A title in 11 years on Sunday after goals from Rafael Leao and Theo Hernandez earned them a 2-0 win over Atalanta, a victory that moved them five points clear at the top of the standings.

With Inter Milan in second not in action until later on Sunday against Cagliari, league leaders Milan knew they could pile the pressure on their rivals with victory over Atalanta.

But Stefano Pioli’s team looked nervy and devoid of ideas in the first half, failing to create a clear-cut chance in the entire opening 45 minutes.

Their quality shone through in the second half, however, as a fine finish from in-form Brazilian forward Leao and a superb solo effort from fullback Hernandez saw Milan home, much to the relief of an expectant San Siro.

Should Inter fail to beat Cagliari in Sardinia, Milan will be champions, but even if their rivals win, a draw in next weekend’s final match at Sassuolo will see the Scudetto return to the red half of the city. Atalanta stayed eighth.

