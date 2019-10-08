Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

AC Milan Sack Coach Marco Giampaolo, Ex-Inter Milan Coach Stefano Pioli Likely to Take Over

AC Milan sacked coach Marco Giampaolo after a horrid start to the season that has seen them lose four off seven Serie A games.

AFP

Updated:October 8, 2019, 11:45 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
AC Milan Sack Coach Marco Giampaolo, Ex-Inter Milan Coach Stefano Pioli Likely to Take Over
Marco Giampaolo was only seven games in charge of AC Milan in Serie A. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Milan: AC Milan have sacked coach Marco Giampaolo after just seven games in charge, the Serie A club said on Tuesday.

"AC Milan announces it has relieved Mr. Marco Giampaolo from his position as coach of the First Team," the club said in an English-language statement.

"The Club is grateful to Marco for the work carried out and wishes him all the best to come in his professional career."

Giampaolo, 52, replaced Gennaro Gattuso during the summer, but the former European giants are 13th in Serie A -- three points above the relegation zone -- after four defeats in seven games.

Former Fiorentina and Inter Milan coach Stefano Pioli is reported to be set to take over the seven-time European champions who won the last of their 18 Italian league titles in 2011.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram