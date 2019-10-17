Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Football
1-min read

AC Milan Suffer Record 146 Million Euro Losses: Reports

AC Milan's losses rose by 16 per cent from the previous year according to reports in Italy.

AFP

Updated:October 17, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
AC Milan Suffer Record 146 Million Euro Losses: Reports
AC Milan's absence from European football has had an impact on merchandising and sponsors. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Milan: Troubled former Italian footballing giants AC Milan have suffered record losses, according to reports in Italy on Wednesday.

Gazzetta Dello Sport claimed that in the year to June 30, 2019, losses rose by 16 percent to 146 million ($162 million) euros compared to 126 million euros for the same period the previous year.

Gazzetta said the figures were far worse than the predicted loss of 90 million euros.

US hedge fund Elliott took over the debt-ridden seven-time European champions from Chinese businessman Li Yonghong in July 2018.

The club's absence from European football has had an impact on merchandising and sponsors, with income from sponsors slipping by 6.7 million euros and ticket sales down by 1.2 million euros.

However, revenues from TV rights rose from 109.3 million to 113.8 million.

Milan finished fifth in Serie A last season but surrendered their Europa League berth after breaching UEFA's financial fair play rules.

Revenues from the sale of players in particular dropped from 42 million euros to 25.5 million euros.

To keep the club afloat, Elliott have injected 325 million euros in total up until this September, Sky Sport Italia reported.

On the pitch the 18-time Serie A champions are also in turmoil with Marco Giampaolo sacked as coach after just seven games and Stefano Pioli coming in as the club's eighth coach in five years.

Milan won their last Serie A title in 2011, and have not played in the Champions League since the 2013-2014 season.

The club are 13th place in Serie A, following a run of four defeats in seven games.

Italian media mogul and former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, who oversaw Milan's glory years during his 31-year ownership, sold the club to Li in 2017 with Elliot assuming control after the Chinese businessman defaulted on a loan payment.

AC Milan are currently working with city rivals Inter Milan on a new 1.2 billion euro ($1.34 billion) stadium project to rebuilt the San Siro and the area surrounding stadium to the west of the city.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram