AC Milan vs Atalanta Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

League leaders AC Milan will get one step closer to the Serie A title if they manage to clinch the full three points against Atalanta on Sunday. The match between AC Milan and Atalanta is scheduled to be played at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan.

Milan come into the fixture after securing a convincing 1-3 win against Hellas Verona in their last Serie A encounter.

On the other hand, eighth-placed Atalanta will be hoping to extend their four-match unbeaten run when they will take on AC Milan on Sunday. In their last Serie A game, Atalanta had claimed 1-3 victory against Spezia.

Ahead of Sunday’s Serie A match between AC Milan vs Atalanta; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2021-22 match between AC Milan (MIL) and Atalanta (ATN) will be played?

The Serie A 2021-22 match between AC Milan (MIL) and Atalanta (ATN) will take place on May 15, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A 2021-22 match AC Milan (MIL) vs Atalanta (ATN) be played?

The match between AC Milan (MIL) and Atalanta (ATN) will be played at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan.

What time will the Serie A 2021-22 match AC Milan (MIL) vs Atalanta (ATN) begin?

The match between AC Milan (MIL) and Atalanta (ATN) will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast AC Milan (MIL) vs Atalanta (ATN) match?

AC Milan (MIL) vs Atalanta (ATN) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AC Milan (MIL) vs Atalanta (ATN) match?

AC Milan (MIL) vs Atalanta (ATN) match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

AC Milan (MIL) vs Atalanta (ATN) Possible Starting XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie, Rafael Leo, Rade Krunic, Alexis Saelemaekers, Olivier Giroud

Atalanta predicted Possible Starting XI: Juan Musso, Marten de Roon, Berat Djimsiti, Jose Luis Palomino, Joakim Maehle, Remo Freuler, Teun Koopmeiners, Davide Zappacosta, Mario Pasalic, Ruslan Malinovsky, Luis Muriel

