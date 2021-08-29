AC Milan vs Cagliari Serie A Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Telecast, Team News

AC Milan will be locking horns with Cagliari in the upcoming match of the 2021-22 edition of Serie A. The game is scheduled to be hosted at the San Siro Stadium on Monday, August 30 at 12:15 AM IST. AC Milan will be hoping for a victory against Cagliari to start their Serie A campaign with two consecutive wins. The team was in fine form during their first match of the competition as they defeated Sampdoria by 1-0. With three points to their credit, AC Milan are ninth in the points table.

On the other hand, Cagliari will head into the Monday on the back of a 2-2 draw against Spezia. After Cagliari were denied a dream start in the competition, they will be aiming for a victory on Monday. The Serie A AC Milan vs Cagliari match will kick off at 12:15 AM IST.

Serie A AC Milan vs Cagliari: Team News, Injury Update

AC Milan will miss the services of their two players including the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Frank Kessie as they suffered knee and muscle injury respectively.

For Cagliari, Riccardo Ladinetti, Marco Rog, Alessio Cragno will miss the contest on Monday due to injuries.

AC Milan possible starting line-up: Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria Rafael Leao, Rane Krunic, Olivier Giroud, Ante Rebic, Mike Maignan Theo Hernandez, Fikayo Tomori, Sandro Tonali, Alexis Saelemaekers

Cagliari possible starting line-up: Kevin Strootman, Alessandro Deiola, Andrea Carboni Gabriele Zappa, Răzvan Marin, Dalbert João Pedro, Leonardo Pavoletti, Boris Radunovic Sebastian Walukiewicz, Diego Godín

What time will AC Milan vs Cagliari Serie A match kick-off?

The Serie A fixture between both sides will kick off at 12:15 AM IST on Monday, August 30, at the San Siro Stadium.

What TV channel will show AC Milan vs Cagliari match?

The match between AC Milan vs Cagliari will be telecasted on MTV.

How can I live stream AC Milan vs Cagliari Serie A fixture?

Live streaming of the match between AC Milan vs Cagliari will be available on Voot Select and Jio TV.

