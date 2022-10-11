AC Milan vs Chelsea Live Streaming: When and Where to watch AC Milan vs Chelsea UEFA Champions League Live Coverage

AC Milan will host Chelsea for a blockbuster UEFA Champions League match on October 12. Chelsea had steamrolled the Rossoneri 3-0 in their last Champions League encounter on October 6. That defeat will be fresh in the minds of AC Milan when they take the field on Wednesday.

Chelsea’s Wesley Fofana, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Reece James had found the back of the net in that match. While Fofana won’t play this match, both Aubameyang and James will be eager to replicate their performance at San Siro. Moreover, the likes of Raheem Sterling and Ben Chilwell are all set to start against AC Milan.

Stefano Pioli’s side will have revenge on their minds. A win against Chelsea will see them leapfrog to the top of Group E. Strong home support for AC Milan and the return of Theo Hernandez should make this a thrilling contest.

Ahead of the match between AC Milan and Chelsea, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Chelsea be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Chelsea will be played on October 12, Wednesday.

Where will the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Chelsea be played?

The UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Chelsea will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

What time will the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Chelsea begin?

The UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Chelsea will begin at 12:30 am IST, on October 12.

Which TV channels will broadcast the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Chelsea?

The UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Chelsea will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Chelsea?

The UEFA Champions League match between AC Milan and Chelsea will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

AC Milan Predicted Line-up: Tatarusanu; Dest, Kalulu, Tomori, Hernandez; Bennacer, Tonali; Krunic, Diaz, Leao; Giroud

Chelsea Predicted Starting Line-up: Kepa; Chalobah, T Silva, Koulibaly; James, Loftus-Cheek, Kovacic, Chilwell; Sterling, Aubameyang, Mount

