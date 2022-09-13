AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Live Coverage

Italian giants AC Milan will be eyeing their first Champions League win of the new season as they are set to host Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday. The Champions League match between AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb will be played at the San Siro Stadium.

AC Milan, in their last Champions League encounter, had secured just a point against RB Salzburg. AC Milan’s Belgian midfielder Alexis Sailmakers scored a much-coveted equaliser in 40th minute to salvage a draw against RB Salzburg.

Dinamo Zagreb, on the other hand, pulled off a surprise after they defeated mighty Chelsea in their opening Champions League encounter. For Dinamo Zagreb, their Croatian striker Mislav Orsic netted the solitary goal of the match in 13th minute.

Ahead of Wednesday’s Champions League match between AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb will be played?

The Champions League 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb will take place on September 14, Wednesday.

Where will the Champions League 2022-23 match AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb be played?

The Champions League match between AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb will be played at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan.

What time will the Champions League 2022-23 match AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb begin?

The Champions League match between AC Milan and Dinamo Zagreb will begin at 10:15 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb Champions League match?

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb Champions League match?

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb Possible Starting XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao, Charles De Ketelaere, Alexis Saelemaekers, Olivier Giroud,

Dinamo Zagreb Predicted Starting Line-up: Dominik Livakovic, Stefan Ristovski, Josip Sutalo, Dino Peric, Sadegh Moharrami, Luka Ivanusec, Josip Misic, Arijan Ademi, Robert Ljubicic, Bruno Petkovic, Mislav Orsic

