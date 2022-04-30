AC Milan vs Fiorentina Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2021-22 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

League leaders AC Milan will seek three points against Fiorentina to maintain their lead in the Serie A ttitle race. Their arch-rivals and defending champions Inter Milan are currently at second spot on the points table.

AC Milan will come into the fixture after bagging a dramatic 2-1 win over Lazio in their last Serie A fixture. Midfielder Sandro Tonali found the back of the net in the 92nd minute of the match to earn vital three points for his side.

On the other hand, seventh-placed Fiorentina will try to find their winning momentum back against AC Milan after suffering a humiliating 0-4 defeat against Udinese, in their last Serie A fixture.

The match between AC Milan and Fiorentina is scheduled to be played at the San Siro Stadium, in Milan.

Ahead of the Serie A match between AC Milan and Fiorentina; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A match between AC Milan (MIL) and Fiorentina (FIO) will be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan (MIL) and Fiorentina (FIO) will take place on May 1, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A match AC Milan (MIL) vs Fiorentina (FIO) be played?

The match between AC Milan (MIL) and Fiorentina (FIO) will be played at the San Siro Staidum, in Milan.

What time will the Serie A match AC Milan (MIL) vs Fiorentina (FIO) begin?

The match between AC Milan (MIL) and Fiorentina (FIO) will begin at 6: 30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast AC Milan (MIL) vs Fiorentina (FIO) match?

AC Milan (MIL) vs Fiorentina (FIO) match will be televised on Sports 18 channel.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AC Milan (MIL) vs Fiorentina (FIO) match?

AC Milan (MIL) vs Fiorentina (FIO) match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app.

AC Milan (MIL) and FIorentina (FIO) Possible Starting XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie, Rafael Leao, Brahim Diaz, Junior Messias, Olivier Giroud

Fiorentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Pietro Terracciano, Alvaro Odriozola, Nikola Milenkovic, Lucas Quarta, Cristiano Biraghi, Giacomo Bonaventura, Lucas Torreira, Alfred Duncan, Nicolas Gonzalez, Krzysztof Piatek, Riccardo Sottil

