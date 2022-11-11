AC Milan vs Fiorentina Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Fiorentina will look to extend their winning streak to four when they will be in action in Serie A on Sunday. However, it will not be an easy task for Vincenzo Italiano’s men to claim full three points from their next match as they will be up against defending Serie A champions AC Milan. The clash between AC Milan and Fiorentina will be played at the San Siro Stadium.

Fiorentina will head into the game after recording a 2-1 win over Salernitana, in their last Serie A encounter. After claiming 19 points from 14 matches, Fiorentina are currently placed at the 10th spot in the standings.

AC Milan, on the other hand, will aim to get back on the winning track on Sunday. Stefano Pioli’s men, in their last Serie A game, were held to a goalless draw by Cremonese.

Ahead of Sunday’s Serie A match between AC Milan and Fiorentina; here is all you need to know:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Fiorentina will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Fiorentina will take place on November 13, Sunday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match AC Milan vs Fiorentina be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Fiorentina will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match AC Milan vs Fiorentina begin?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Fiorentina will begin at 10:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast AC Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A match?

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A match?

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Serie A match will be streamed live on Voot and JioTV.

AC Milan vs Fiorentina Possible Starting XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Ciprian Tatarusanu, Simon Kjaer, Malick Thiaw, Fikayo Tomori, Fode Ballo-Toure, Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer, Junior Messias, Brahim Diaz, Ante Rebic, Divock Origi

Fiorentina Predicted Starting Line-up: Pietro Terracciano, Dodo, Nikola Milenkovic, Igor Julio, Cristiano Biraghi, Sofyan Amrabat, Rolando Mandragora, Jonathan Ikone, Giacomo Bonaventura, Christian Kouame, Arthur Cabral

