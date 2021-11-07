AC Milan vs Inter Milan Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Serie A 2021-22 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan: From date, venue to live telecast and time; here is everything you need to know about today’s Serie A match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan.

The number 2 on the league table AC Milan will face the number 3 placed Inter Milan on Monday in Serie A. Both teams are cruising in the league and will try to continue their good run.

The match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will kick off at 1:15 am (IST) on Monday.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan: Team News, Injury Update

For AC Milan, Samu Castillejo, Brahim Diaz, Theo Hernandez, Junior Messias, and Mike Maignan will be missing the match due to injury. Ante Rebic is also doubtful to make the team against Inter Milan.

For Inter Milan, there are no injured or doubtful players for this game and they will play a full-strength side.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Telecast

The Serie A 2021-22 match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will be telecast on MTV.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Streaming

The Serie A match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan is available to be streamed live on Voot and Jio TV app.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Details

The match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan will be played on Monday, November 8, at San Siro Stadium. The game between AC Milan vs Inter Milan will start at 1:15 am (IST).

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Nicolo Barella

Vice-Captain: Edin Dzeko

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Ciprian Tatarusanu

Defenders: Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Franck Kessie, Fikayo Tomori

Midfielders: Nicolo Barella, Rafael Leao, Marcelo Brozovic, Lautaro Martinez

Strikers: Edin Dzeko, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

AC Milan vs Inter Milan probable XI:

AC Milan Probable Starting Line-up: Pickford; Ciprian Tatarusanu, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Davide Calabria, Sandro Tonali, Franck Kessie, Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Inter Milan Probable Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar, Matteo Darmian, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.