AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online
AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

Trending Desk

Last Updated: September 03, 2022, 18:30 IST

Milan, Italy

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live Streaming of Serie A Match: Here you can get all the details as to When, Where, and How you can watch the Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan vs Inter Milan Live Streaming

The electrifying Milan derby is scheduled to be played on Saturday. The match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will be played at the San Siro Stadium. With two wins and as many draws, AC Milan have managed to remain unbeaten in Serie A. Stefano Pioli’s men currently find themselves in the sixth spot in the Serie A standings.

AC Milan come into the fixture after claiming just a point against Sassuolo in their last.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, have so far claimed three wins from four matches. The Nerazzurris presently occupy the third position on the points table. Inter Milan, in their last Serie A fixture, clinched a convincing 3-1 victory against Cremonese.

Ahead of the Serie A match between AC Milan and Inter Milan, here is all you need to know:

On what date will the Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Inter Milan be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will take place on September 3, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match AC Milan vs Inter Milan be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will be played at the San Siro Stadium.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match AC Milan vs Inter Milan begin?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A match?

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A match?

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Serie A match is available to be streamed live on the Voot app and Jio TV.

AC Milan vs Inter Milan Possible Starting XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan, Davide Calabria, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Ismael Bennacer, Sandro Tonali, Rafael Leao, Junior Messias, Charles De Ketelaere, Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Stefan de Vrij, Federico Dimarco, Denzel Dumfries, Nicolo Barella, Marcelo Brozovic, Hakan Calhanoglu, Matteo Darmian, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

first published:September 03, 2022, 18:30 IST
last updated:September 03, 2022, 18:30 IST