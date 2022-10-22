AC Milan vs Monza Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Serie A 2022-23 Live Coverage on Live TV Online

AC Milan’s title pursuit suffered a big blow after they were defeated by Serie A table-toppers Napoli last month. However, the defending champions scripted a prompt comeback to register back-to-back three wins to cement their position in top-three.

Stefano Pioli’s men will now be aiming to carry forward their winning momentum when the Rossoneris will resume their title defence on Saturday. The match between AC Milan and Monza will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

AC Milan, come into the fixture, after securing a nail-biting 1-2 win over Hellas Verona. With 23 points from 10 matches, AC Milan currently occupy the third spot in the Serie A standings.

Monza, on the other hand, have managed to clinch three wins after playing 10 matches.

Ahead of Saturday’s Serie A match between AC Milan and Monza; here is all you need to know

:

What date Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan (MIL) and Monza (MNZ) will be played?

The Serie A 2022-23 match between AC Milan and Monza will take place on October 22, Saturday.

Where will the Serie A 2022-23 match AC Milan (MIL) vs Monza (MNZ) be played?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Monza will be played at the San Siro in Milan.

What time will the Serie A 2022-23 match AC Milan (MIL) vs Monza (MNZ) begin?

The Serie A match between AC Milan and Monza will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast AC Milan (MIL) vs Monza (MNZ) Serie A match?

AC Milan vs Monza Serie A match will be televised on Sports 18 channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AC Milan (MIL) vs Monza (MNZ) Serie A match?

AC Milan vs Monza Serie A match will be streamed live on Voot and JioTV.

AC Milan (MIL) vs Monza (MNZ) Possible Starting XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Ciprian Tatarusanu, Pierre Kalulu, Matteo Gabbia, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Rade Krunic, Brahim Diaz, Yacine Adli, Rafael Leao, Olivier Giroud

Monza Predicted Starting Line-up: Michele Di Gregorio, Marlon, Pablo Mari, Luca Caldirola, Patrick Ciurria, Andrea Colpani, Stefano Sensi, Carlos Augusto, Matteo Pessina, Christian Gytkjaer, Gianluca Caprari

