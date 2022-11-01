Second-placed AC Milan have so far managed to secure seven points in this season’s Champions League. The Rossonerri will be aiming for their third Champions League victory on Thursday to secure their spot in the knockouts. In their final group stage fixture, AC Milan will take on RB Salzburg. The match between AC Milan and RB Salzburg will be played at the San Siro Stadium.

RB Salzburg, on the other hand, will have similar ambitions when they will take on the defending Serie A champions. With six points from five games, the Austrian football club currently find themselves at the third spot in their Champions League group. A win on Thursday, will help RB Salzburg to overtake AC Milan in the standings and advance to the last 16 round.

Ahead of Thursday’s Champions League match between AC Milan and RB Salzburg; here is all you need to know:

What date Champions League match between AC Milan and RB Salzburg will be played?

The Champions League match between AC Milan and RB Salzburg will take place on November 3, Thursday.

Where will the Champions League match AC Milan vs RB Salzburg be played?

The Champions League match between AC Milan and RB Salzburg will be played at the San Siro.

What time will the Champions League match AC Milan vs RB Salzburg begin?

The Champions League match between AC Milan and RB Salzburg will begin at 1:30 am IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast AC Milan vs RB Salzburg Champions League match?

AC Milan vs RB Salzburg Champions League match will be televised on Sony Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the AC Milan vs RB Salzburg Champions League match?

AC Milan vs RB Salzburg Champions League match will be streamed live on SonyLIV.

AC Milan vs RB Salzburg Possible Starting XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting Line-up: Ciprian Tatarusanu, Matteo Gabbia, Pierre Kalulu, Simon Kjaer, Theo Hernandez, Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao, Charles De Ketelaere, Ante Rebic, Olivier Giroud

RB Salzburg Predicted Starting Line-up: Philipp Kohn, Amar Dedic, Bernardo, Strahinja Pavlovic, Maximilian Wober, Nicolas Seiwald, Lucas Gourna-Douath, Maurits Kjaergaard, Luka Sucic, Chukwubuike Adamu, Noah Okafor

