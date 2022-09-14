Accusation of Sexual Misconduct 'Baseless': Alex Ambrose Gets Transit Anticipatory Bail

Alex Ambrose, who is accused of ‘sexual misconduct’ during his time as India under-17 women’s team assistant coach, has been granted transit anticipatory bail by the Additional Sessions Judge in Margao.

Ambrose had filed the transit anticipatory bail after he was served a notice to appear before the Dwarka police station on August 16. He had complained of ‘chest pain’, according to court documents while being questioned by the Dwarka police.

The 39-year-old Ambrose was sent back from the Indian under-17 women’s team’s preparatory tour to Italy and Norway after a player complained against him. According to reports, a player of the squad was missing from her dorm and her roommate raised the issue to head coach Thomas Dennerby.

“An event of misconduct has been reported in the U17 women’s team currently on an exposure tour to Europe. The AIFF follows a zero-tolerance policy on indiscipline. As an initial action, the Federation has provisionally suspended the individual pending further investigation. The AIFF has asked the concerned individual to stop all contact with the team, return to India immediately, and be physically present for further investigations upon his arrival,” All India Football Federation, under the Supreme Court-appointed Committee of Administrators, had said in a statement without mentioning Ambrose’s name.

But later Dr. SY Quraishi, member of the CoA, tweeted: “Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women’s team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process.”

Alex Ambrose, Asstt Head Coach of Under 17 Women’s team has been sacked for sexual misconduct. Further action under process. — Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) July 3, 2022

Ambrose, in his transit anticipatory bail application, said that in his termination letter the words ‘sexual misconduct’ is not mentioned but rather ‘misconduct’.

“The applicant is innocent and does not have any past criminal antecedents. The applicant is a victim of some political vendetta prevailing in the AIFF. The allegations made against the applicant are completely baseless and devoid of any merit and substance. The applicant is only seeking for a transit anticipatory bail for a limited period of bail application,” Madhukar Dalvi, representing Ambrose, was quoted saying by TOI.

All India Football Federation general secretary Shaji Prabhakaran had said that there would be ‘zero tolerance’.

“In such situations, there should be zero tolerance. All the regulations and structures should be implemented to protect the players. If any such situation arises, then we need to make strict decisions at jet speed and stricter punishments should be put in place,” Shaji Prabhakaran was quoted as saying during a recent press conference.

