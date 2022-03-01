ACM vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Inter Milan: AC Milan will play host to Inter Milan on Tuesday in the first leg semi-final of the Coppa Italia. This is the second time in a row when the two City rivals will face each other in the Italian Cup. Inter Milan had knocked out Rossoneri from the competition in the quarter-finals during the previous edition of the league.

Both Inter and AC played out a draw during their most recent game in Serie A. While Inter was held for a draw by Genoa, AC earned a point in their last game against Udinese, courtesy of Rafael Leão’s goal.

AC Milan are currently occupying the second spot in the Serie A table with 57 points in their kitty from 26 games. Inter are sitting at the third spot with 55 points from 26 games. They will have a chance to go top of the Italian table when they will play Salernitana over the weekend in Serie A.

Ahead of today’s Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Inter Milan; here is all you need to know:

ACM vs INT Telecast

The Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will not be broadcast in India.

ACM vs INT Live Streaming

The Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Inter Milan will not be available to stream live in India. However, fans can follow the match on AC Milan and Inter Milan’s social media pages.

ACM vs INT Match Details

The match between ACM vs INT will be played on Wednesday, March 2, at San Siro Stadium. The game will start at 01:30 AM (IST).

ACM vs INT Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Olivier Giroud

Vice-Captain: Lautaro Martinez

ACM vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan

Defenders: Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Theo Hernandez, Alessandro Florenzi

Midfielders: Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Tiemoue Bakayoko

Strikers: Olivier Giroud, Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

AC Milan vs Inter Milan probable XI:

AC Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Mike Maignan (GK); Alessandro Florenzi, Pierre Kalulu, Fikayo Tomori, Theo Hernandez; Ismaël Bennacer, Tiemoue Bakayoko; Alexis Saelemaekers, Brahim Diaz, Rafael Leao; Olivier Giroud

Inter Milan Possible Starting Line-up: Samir Handanovic (GK); Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Milan Skriniar; Denzl Dumfries, Ivan Perisic, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu; Lautaro Martinez, Edin Dzeko

