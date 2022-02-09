ACM vs LAZ Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Coppa Italia match between AC Milan and Lazio: AC Milan take on Lazio in the quarter-final clash of the Coppa Italia on Thursday from 1:30 am IST onwards at the iconic San Siro. AC Milan are riding high on confidence after securing a 2-1 win over Inter Milan in Serie A action as Olivier Giroud came to AC’s rescue, scoring a brace in three minutes to win the match.

Lazio enter the clash after hammering Fiorentina 3-0. Whenever Milan and Lazio, there is action and plenty of emotions on the field. The last seven matches the two sides faced each other there hasn’t been a draw. The last time the two sides faced off, Milan secured a 2-0 win in September last year.

An exciting clash to look forward to and fans here can check the Dream 11 and Predicted XI here.

ACM vs LAZ Telecast

The Coppa Italia matches will not be broadcast in India.

ACM vs LAZ Live Streaming

The match between ACM vs LAZ will not be streamed on any live streaming platforms in India.

ACM vs LAZ Match Details

The match between ACM vs LAZ will be played on Thursday, February 10, at San Siro. The game will start at 1:30 am (IST).

ACM vs LAZ Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Ciro Immobile

Vice-Captain: Olivier Giroud

ACM vs LAZ Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Thomas Strakosha

Defenders: Pierre Kalulu, Davide Calabria, Patric, Luiz Felipe

Midfielders: Sandro Tonali, Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva

Strikers: Ciro Immobile, Pedro Rodriguez, Olivier Giroud

AC Milan vs Lazio probable XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Mike Maignan (GK), Daniel Maldini, Alessio Romagnoli, Pierre Kalulu, Davide Calabria, Sandro Tonali, Ismael Bennacer, Rafael Leao, Franck Kessie, Alexis Saelemaekers, Olivier Giroud

Lazio Predicted Starting line-up: Thomas Strakosha (GK), Adam Marusic, Patric, Luiz Felipe, Manuel Lazzari, Luis Alberto, Lucas Leiva, Milinkovic-Savic, Mattia Zaccagni, Ciro Immobile, Pedro Rodriguez

