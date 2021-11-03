ACM vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for Today’s Champions League match between AC Milan and FC Porto: AC Milan host FC Porto in the UEFA Champions League group match. The Italian giants are down at the bottom with three losses in three played, FC Porto will aim for a spot in the Champions League instead of settling for Europa League. Milan are still in contention and will aim to put on a better performance and claim three points this time.

Despite being unbeaten in Serie A, AC Milan have not been able to replicate their performances in the UEFA Champions League, however, they could cause major problems for Porto at San Siro. The last time Milan faced Porto, the Portuguese side walked away with three points with a 1-0 win. Fans here can check the ACM vs POR Dream 11 and Predicted XI.

ACM vs POR Live Telecast

The Champions League matches will be broadcasted on Sony Network.

ACM vs POR Live Streaming

The Champions League match between ACM vs POR is available to be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

ACM vs POR Match Details

The match between ACM vs POR will be played on Wednesday, November 3, at San Siro. The game will start at 11:15 PM (IST).

ACM vs POR Dream11 captain and vice-captain picks:

Captain: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Vice-Captain: Oliveira

ACM vs POR Dream11 Team Prediction

Goalkeeper: Tatarusanu

Defenders: Theo Hernandez, Simon Kjaer, Pepe, Sanusi

Midfielders: Oliveira, Kessie, Brahim Diaz

Strikers: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Martinez, Taremi

AC Milan vs FC Porto probable XI:

AC Milan Predicted Starting line-up: Tatarusanu (GK), Theo Hernandez, Tomori, Simon Kjaer, Calabria, Tonali, Kessie, Leao, Brahim Diaz, Saelemaekers, Zlatan Ibrahimovic

FC Porto Predicted Starting line-up: Costa (GK), Mario, Pepe, Mbemba, Sanusi, Diaz, Oliveira, Grujic, Otavio, Martinez, Taremi

