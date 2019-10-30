Ada Hegerberg Sets New Record for Women's Champions League Goals
Women's Champions League: Ada Hegerberg became the leading goal scorer in the history of the tournament.
Ada Hegerberg has scored 53 goals in the Women's Champions League. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg on Wednesday became the leading goal scorer in the history of the Women's Champions League when a double strike for Lyon in the game against Hjorring of Denmark took her to 53 in the tournament.
The 24-year-old had equalled the previous record of 51 held by Germany's Anja Mittag in the first leg of the last-16 tie against the Danes, which the defending champions won 4-0 earlier this month.
Hegerberg, playing her 50th game in the competition, then hit the record-setting goal in the 12th minute of the second leg on Wednesday before adding a second on the night.
