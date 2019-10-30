Take the pledge to vote

Ada Hegerberg Sets New Record for Women's Champions League Goals

Women's Champions League: Ada Hegerberg became the leading goal scorer in the history of the tournament.

October 30, 2019
Ada Hegerberg Sets New Record for Women's Champions League Goals
Ada Hegerberg has scored 53 goals in the Women's Champions League. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Paris: Norwegian star Ada Hegerberg on Wednesday became the leading goal scorer in the history of the Women's Champions League when a double strike for Lyon in the game against Hjorring of Denmark took her to 53 in the tournament.

The 24-year-old had equalled the previous record of 51 held by Germany's Anja Mittag in the first leg of the last-16 tie against the Danes, which the defending champions won 4-0 earlier this month.

Hegerberg, playing her 50th game in the competition, then hit the record-setting goal in the 12th minute of the second leg on Wednesday before adding a second on the night.

