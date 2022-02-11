Adama Traore Closely Follows Cristiano Ronaldo's Diet and Fitness Regime at Barcelona

Barcelona’s new winter acquisition Adam Traore, who is on a loan deal until the end of the season, will look to cement his place in the Camp Nou outfit, following his impressive La Liga re-debut on Sunday against Atletico Madrid. The striker, who has already set the tone by providing an assist in his explosive return, attributes his success to his physical preparation.

With that being said, the former Wolverhampton Wanderers winger has lifted the lid on his intense personal training sessions and diet, which he reportedly follows, is inspired by Manchester United talisman Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Cadena SER report, Traore, 26, puts in double training sessions four days a week, which are apart from his usual training sessions with the team, to keep himself in top shape.

The Spanish international also follow a strict diet plan that allows him to fire on all cylinders and is understood to have total control over what he eats by quantifying the products by adopting an elite diet chart. Apart from the gruelling workout sessions, he also goes through personalised injury prevention as well as on power performance regime in the afternoon, the report further cited.

https://cadenaser.com/2022/02/09/el-metodo-adama-dobles-sesiones-y-control-total-de-la-dieta/

Despite the workout and diet control, he also views former Real Madrid star Ronaldo, as an example off the pitch, as now the two share the same representative. The training and the double sessions, may well be the key to the physical superiority of the new Adama.

Over the years, Traore has developed from a scrawny teen into one of the most fearsome wingers in the Premier League. The Spanish international had to catch up to the demanding needs of the English top flight since when he arrived at Aston Villa, where he had a tough time due to a spate of injuries. It was then that he began to work on his physique, to withstand the challenges and intensity needed in the sport.

This will be his second spell with the Blaugrana, whom he left back in 2015. He made his debut for Barca in November of 2013 when he was just 17 years old. The Spaniard though never became as established as other Barcelona first-team members, then had to move elsewhere. The former La Masia alumni now returns to Camp Nou after an exciting time as a winger with the Wolves for whom he made 154 appearances in four seasons.

