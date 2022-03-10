State Assembly Elections 2022 Latest News
CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

CO-PRESENTING

ASSOCIATE PARTNER

Home » News » Football » Adidas Trumps Rival Puma to Supply Italian Football Team Kit from 2023
1-MIN READ

Adidas Trumps Rival Puma to Supply Italian Football Team Kit from 2023

The new four-year deal is worth around 35 million euros ($38.5 million) annually, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The new four-year deal is worth around 35 million euros ($38.5 million) annually, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Adidas has struck a sponsorship deal with the Italian national soccer team to kit out the European champions from next year, replacing local rival Puma, the German sportswear group said on Wednesday.

Sports Desk

Adidas has struck a sponsorship deal with the Italian national soccer team to kit out the European champions from next year, replacing local rival Puma, the German sportswear group said on Wednesday.

The new four-year deal is worth around 35 million euros ($38.5 million) annually, two sources familiar with the matter said.

The agreement with the Italian Football Federation (FIGC) covers men’s, women’s and even esports teams. Adidas already has kit supply deals in place with national teams in countries including Germany, Spain and Argentina.

Italy’s FIGC and Adidas declined to comment on the details of the contract.

RELATED NEWS

Puma, whose relationship with the Italians stretches back almost two decades, will provide their kit for the World Cup in Qatar in November, assuming the team qualifies for the competition.

Puma said it did not want to overpay to keep the contract which one of the sources said was worth around 20 million euros per year for the Italians.

Advertisement

“The financials made it a poor business case and we therefore decided to not exercise our matching right," Puma said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9083 euros)

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.

Sports Desk

A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you live updates, breaking news, opinions and photos from the wide world of sport. Follow @News18Sport...Read More

Tags
first published:March 10, 2022, 10:06 IST