ADL vs PG Dream11 Team Prediction A-League, Adelaide United vs Perth Glory - Playing XI, Football

Adelaide United will be up against Perth Glory in their upcoming scheduled fixture in the ongoing A-League. The match will take place on Thursday July 30 at the Bankwest Stadium. Both the teams are placed one after the other on the point table. ADL are at number 6 while PG are currently on the fifth spot.

The A-League Adelaide United vs Perth Glory will commence from 3:00 PM

Adelaide United's latest fixture against Wellington Phoenix FC on July 25 ended in a draw after both the teams scored a goal each. Till now, ADL have managed to score a total of 31 points from 23 matches.

Perth Glory too were defeated by Wellington Phoenix FC in their latest fixture on July 22. The match ended with a score of 1-2. As of now, PG have a total of 34 points of 22 matches

A-League Adelaide United vs Perth Glory: ADL vs PG Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

A-League ADL vs PG, Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Dream11 Captain: Opseth

A-League ADL vs PG, Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Dream11 Vice Captain: Fornaroli

A-League ADL vs PG, Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Dream11 Goalkeeper: Izzo

A-League ADL vs PG, Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Dream11 Defenders: Jakobsen , Strain , Grant , Elsey

A-League ADL vs PG, Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Dream11 Midfielders: Halloran, McGree, Ingham

A-League ADL vs PG, Adelaide United vs Perth Glory Dream11 Strikers: Fornaroli, Opseth, Chianese

A-League ADL vs PG, Adelaide United possible starting lineup vs Perth Glory: Izzo, Strain, Elsey, Jakobsen, Kitto, Mauk, Gomulka, Halloran, Brook, Opseth, McGree

A-League ADL vs PG, Perth Glory possible starting lineup vs Adelaide United: Reddy, Malik, Juande, Grant, Franjic, Brimmer, Kilkenny, Popovic, Ingham, Popovic, Fornaroli