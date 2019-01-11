English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AFC Asian Cup: India Had More Clear Chances, But We've to Get Ready for Bahrain - Constantine
India went down to hosts United Arab Emirates 0-2 in their second group stage match after they had defeated Thailand in their opening game.
India went down to hosts United Arab Emirates 0-2 in their second group stage match after they had defeated Thailand in their opening game.
Loading...
Abu Dhabi: Stressing that India has the potential to win and enter the knockouts, football coach Stephen Constantine Friday said the team needs to get its act together ahead of the clash with Baharain in the AFC Asian Cup.
India went down to hosts United Arab Emirates 0-2 in their second group stage match after they had defeated Thailand in their opening game.
"We have to pick ourselves up and get ready for the next game. We need to aim for a win and get something from that game. Hopefully, we can get the result to qualify," Constantine said.
India face Bahrain on Monday in their final group stage match and a victory will ensure the Blue Tigers a spot in the Round of 16.
Talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri also echoed Constantine's words.
"We are still in the running. We are ready to face Bahrain. As a team, we are united. We are ready to fight. That's our game plan against Bahrain," Chhetri said.
Against UAE, the Indians missed several opportunities, hitting the bar twice and eventually going down 0-2.
Referring to the last match, Constantine explained: "I said to the boys you did not lose this game. You have shown what you are capable of. Even they (UAE players) were surprised and did not believe that we were this good."
"We are only going to get better with these kind of games. The team has an average age of 25. The players will get only better from here. We had four clear chances to score but UAE scored with the half chance they had," he said.
Skipper Chhetri added: "It was a tight game. If we could have taken our chances it could have been different. UAE are a good side, and they converted their chances."
India went down to hosts United Arab Emirates 0-2 in their second group stage match after they had defeated Thailand in their opening game.
"We have to pick ourselves up and get ready for the next game. We need to aim for a win and get something from that game. Hopefully, we can get the result to qualify," Constantine said.
India face Bahrain on Monday in their final group stage match and a victory will ensure the Blue Tigers a spot in the Round of 16.
Talismanic striker Sunil Chhetri also echoed Constantine's words.
"We are still in the running. We are ready to face Bahrain. As a team, we are united. We are ready to fight. That's our game plan against Bahrain," Chhetri said.
Against UAE, the Indians missed several opportunities, hitting the bar twice and eventually going down 0-2.
Referring to the last match, Constantine explained: "I said to the boys you did not lose this game. You have shown what you are capable of. Even they (UAE players) were surprised and did not believe that we were this good."
"We are only going to get better with these kind of games. The team has an average age of 25. The players will get only better from here. We had four clear chances to score but UAE scored with the half chance they had," he said.
Skipper Chhetri added: "It was a tight game. If we could have taken our chances it could have been different. UAE are a good side, and they converted their chances."
| Edited by: Abhimanyu Sen
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
-
Tuesday 08 January , 2019
Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
-
Monday 07 January , 2019
In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
-
Friday 04 January , 2019
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
-
Thursday 03 January , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
2019 Dakar Rally: CS Santosh, Rally Racer – Team Hero MotoSports
Tuesday 08 January , 2019 Huawei Mate 20 Pro Review: Beast of an Android Flagship
Monday 07 January , 2019 In Conversation With Gareth Flood, Chief Marketing Officer, Shell
Friday 04 January , 2019 Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (2018) Review: When The Good Becomes Better
Thursday 03 January , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A9 Review: Are Four Cameras Better Than One?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Rajinikanth Doesn’t Do Anything Special in Petta and That’s Not Good News
- Netflix User Has No Chill After Finding Out Ex's Friend Was Using His Account for Two Years
- Sonam, Sunita & Rhea Kapoor are Elegance Personified in White-Gold Outfits by Rohit Bal
- Roger Federer Names Wimbledon as Potential Future Farewell Venue
- Apple iPhone at 12 Years: 21 iPhones Later, a Journey of Evolutions And Battles With Android
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results