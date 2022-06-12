Asian Cup Qualifiers: Stimac Says India 'Played Like Blue Tigers'; Chhetri Opens Up on 17 Years in International Football

India pipped Afghanistan 2-1 in a dramatic AFC Asian Cup qualifiers clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday. Sunil Chhetri scored with a curling free-kick in the 85th minute only for Afghanistan to pull one back within three minutes from a Zubayr Amiri header. Sahal Abdul Samad though struck with finesse in added time after the end of regulation time to give the Blue Tigers a vital win.

Indian men’s football team head coach Igor Stimac was ecstatic with the result and said that the team proved why they are called the Blue Tigers.

“I will enjoy with my boys because of these two victories. I want to qualify for the Asian Cup final stages. I’m proud of my boys, they did everything we asked them to do and we fought with honour and deserved to win,” Stimac said at the post-match press conference.

“We are called Blue Tigers. Today we played like Blue Tigers. We need to keep being tigers on the pitch. That’s the way we are heading to. Going out, enjoying the football and fighting for your country with pride and honour,” he added.

Chhetri, who scored his 83rd goal for the national side, credited the team’s fightback after snatching victory.

“After they equalised, thought we would have to share the points,” Chhetri said after the game and praised the youngsters for showing belief and not giving up.

“But this team. The whole move by Udanta (Singh), Brandon (Fernandes), Ashique (Kurunian), Sahal (Abdul Samad),” he added.

Stimac after the game had nothing but praise for young players and reiterated his call to trust the process’.

“In the last few years, I’m getting tired to explain to everyone that good football doesn’t come overnight. It is a process that will take time. We have youngsters that can make us proud but we must be patient. We need to undertake that process of work in football is a lengthy process,” he said.

“Knowledge of football in India is so low. You can’t criticize points you don’t understand. I just ask for patience from the fans, nothing else,” he added.

Sahal after the match was credited the team and the fans for his goal, saying he wanted to come on and ‘do something’.

“Very much excited, happy because it is in front of the fans. This win is for the team, for their 90 minutes of effort of all the players,” Sahal said.

“Badly wanted to do something on the field, even if it was for two minutes or five,” he added.

Stimac too revealed that he wanted Sahal to be more effective in the game even if it is for just one minute.

“I told Sahal before the SAFF Cup final that sometimes one minute on the pitch can work better for you than 1,000. It depends on how you organize your time. I asked him to score if he got the opportunity late in the game as he did today. I need Sahal to rationalize his moves. He has so much quality, he can run he can sprint, but 50% of those are not effective,” Stimac revealed after the game.

When Chhetri was asked about the reaction to his goal and him sprinting down to the corner flag after Sahal’s winner, he said: “I was really really happy for Sahal and the way we scored. I was a bit angry and myself and Manivr as for our mistake we conceded. He knows it and I know it. My GPS will say that the biggest sprint I made was for it”.

Chhetri completes 17 years in international football on Sunday and the Indian talisman proved yet again how big of an asset he is to the game in India.

“At the moment it feels great. I am happy that I will celebrate 17 years in Indian football. Al the milestones are not that bid for me but I am honoured and privileged,” he said.

After two games in group D, India are level with Hong Kong on 6 points and will face off for a direct spot in the finals on June 14.

