AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers: Sunil Chhetri and Sahal Abdul Samad Give India Dramatic 2-1 Win Over Afghanistan

After six minutes of madness, Sunil Chhetri and Sahal Abdul Samad turned heroes as India defeated Afghanistan 2-1in the AFC Asian Cup qualifiers at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata on Saturday.

From drab monotony of the passing in the midfield, as the game looked certain for a goalless draw, a moment of magic from Chhetri, his 83rd for the country, and an inspiring run from Ashique Kuruniyan that led to Sahal smashing the ball in the back of the net changed the completion of the game.

The match got off to a frantic start with either team eager to not let the opposition settle with the ball in mid-field. High pressing with the word go started to take a toll on the players pretty soon.

Jeakson Singh, who was one of the changes from the previous game, sent out a lovely ball out to the left flank In the sixth minute to release Manvir Singh. The left forward cut back to lose his marker and then sidestepped another challenger with relative ease but was brought down, which the referee deemed to be fair. Afghanistan got at the break but Ahmad Omran Haydary brought down Sandesh Jhingan illegally to end the attack.

By the 10th minute mark, Liston Colaco had been tackled thrice with the referee finally relenting. He stepped up and took the free-kick from near the 30-meter mark but his effort blazed harmlessly over the bar.

Four minutes later Ashique Kurunian, who was the other new face in the starting line-up, was set free again on the left flank by Liston but his low cross into the box was stolen off Sunil Chhetri’s feet.

In the 22nd minute, Ashique tried to take on too many players near the left of the centre line but lost possession. He tried to stop the counterattack by Farshad Noor, by dragging him down to the ground, which the Afghanis did not take lightly and lashed out. A scuffle followed between the teams as the referee showed Farshad a yellow for his reaction. Such was the intensity of the game that Haroon Amiri had found himself with a torn shirt, which had to be replaced.

Roshan, too was his lively best one the overlap and got of a good strike from a tight angle but his effort was parried out for a corner.

India were the dominant side and growing in confidence as the Afghanistan players appeared with hands on their hips.

Liston again got the ball on the edge of the left flank and cut inside using his strength and style but was pulled back. He immediately turned around to plead for a free-kick, which the referee obliged after some deliberation. Chhetri took charge but his initial effort and his follow-up were blocked as Anwar’s shot was also headed over.

From the corner, Afghanistan were on the break but a good last-ditch challenge from Jhingan saw the danger averted only for the central defender to go down clutching his hamstring. Stimac looked worried but his commander at the back was up again in no time with half-time following.

Soon after the break, Manvir cushioned a cross at the far post that Chhetri tried to latch on but his effort bounced agonisingly wide.

Ahmed Omran Haydary miss-timed his jump despite being free in the box with India’s momentary defensive lapse.

Ashique tried his luck from distance in the 69th minute but his effort went wide. Then just three minutes later Manvir sent in a delicious cross at the back post, that Chhetri missed. From the corner, Anwar’s effort flew just over. The Afghans slipped in an attack of their own that was saved marvellously by Gurpreet and kicked to relative safety.

In the 78th minute, Brandon missed arguably the easiest chance of the night as he got the ball at his feet from a pin-point Ashique cut-back that the mid-fielder blazed over.

In the 83rd minute, Aakash Mishra stole the ball in his own half and drove at the Afghanistan defence only to be tackled but Ashique got it back and ran again. He was brought down in a dangerous area, as the referee blew his whistle.

Chhetri stepped up with the weight of the nation on his shoulders and calmly slotted it home in the 85th minute as the crowd burst into cheers of adulation.

The crowd was stunned into silence minutes later as Zubairr Amiri climbed high and thumped his header past the keeper at the 88th-minute mark.

Sahal Abdul Samad, who came on for Chhetri moments earlier, sent the crowd into giddy madness with a beautifully placed shot that the keeper missed in the 91st minute to keep India’s continental dream alive.

