AFC Calls For Emergency Meetings to Discuss Coronavirus Impact, 6 Games to be Postponed

Asian Football Confederation will convene meeting with its member associations and its Leagues to manage the situation around the spread of coronavirus.

News18 Sports

Updated:February 27, 2020, 3:23 PM IST
Asian Football Confederation is set to convene emergency meetings with the representatives of its member associations and its Leagues from both the East and West regions next week to discuss the impact of the spread of coronavirus. The federation has been managing the impact of the virus so far with games being relocated or postponed.

The meeting of the East Zone representatives will be held in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on Monday and the West Zone meeting will take place on March 7 and 8.

As a result of the outbreak of coronavirus, the following AFC Champions League matches will also be postponed to later dates:

March 2, 2020 (West)-

Group A: Al Wahda FSCC (UAE) v Esteghlal FC (IRN);

Group C: Persepolis FC (IRN) v Al Taawoun FC (KSA)

March 3, 2020 (West)-

Group B: Shabab Al Ahli Dubai (UAE) v Shahr Khodro FC (IRN);

Group D: Sepahan FC (IRN) v Al Nassr (KSA)

March 3, 2020 (East)-

Group E: FC Seoul (KOR) v Chiangrai United (THA)

April 6, 2020 (West)-

Group D: Al Nassr (KSA) v Sepahan FC (IRN)

"These are unprecedented and challenging times, but the AFC is working tirelessly to monitor the situation, including the various travel restrictions, while being in constant contact with our Member Associations, Leagues and Clubs.

"We are grateful for the support we have received from all our stakeholders, including our Commercial and Broadcast partners and agencies, as we try to protect the safety and well-being of all our players, officials and spectators while also ensuring the integrity of the competitions," Dato' Windsor John, the AFC General Secretary, said in the federation's media release.

According to the release, the AFC has also been working with FIFA to assess the potential impact on the upcoming FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Asian Qualifiers matches scheduled to take place in March.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
