AFC Champions League: Mumbai City vs Al Shabab LIVE Streaming- When and Where to Watch

Indian Super League (ISL) side Mumbai City are all set to make their debut in the AFC Champions League in a Group B clash against Al Shabab of Saudi Arabia on Friday.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The match will be hosted at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh from 10:45 PM IST onwards. The former ISL champions have never played against the Saudi Arabia-based team and both sides will look to make a mark in the prestigious continental competition.

After an unceremonious end to their ISL campaign, coach Des Buckingham’s side regrouped and resumed their preparations for the AFC Champions League last month in Abu Dhabi, UAE. As a part of the preparations, Mumbai City played a couple of friendlies against Al Ain FC and Al Hilal United FC, winning both with 2-1 and 2-0 respectively.

Meanwhile, Al Shabab have not been at their best in the domestic circuit. The Riyadh-based outfit slid to the fourth spot in the Saudi Pro League, having drawn eight and losing four matches.

Advertisement

However, anything can happen in football and fans here can check the details as to when, where and how to watch the AFC Champions League Mumbai City vs Al Shabab live streaming online and telecast.

AFC Champions League Mumbai City vs Al Shabab: Team News, Injury Update

Des Buckingham will have the likes of Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh and Igor Angulo among others all at his disposal, however, only Rowlin Borges will miss the game due to injury.

As for Al Shabab, head coach Marius Sumudica has a fully fit squad for this game. Players like Ever Banega and Luciano Vietto, Paulinho and Carlos will be the key to their success.

Mumbai City vs Al Shabab probable XI:

Mumbai City FC Predicted Starting line-up: Mohammad Nawaz (GK); Rahul Bheke, Mourtada Fall, Mehtab Singh, Vignesh; Ahmed Jahouh, Apuia; Lallianzuala Chhangte, Bradden Inman, Bipin Singh; Igor Angulo

Al Shabab Predicted Starting line-up: Al-Qarni (GK); Fawaz Al Saqour, Iago Santos, Hassan Tambakti, Motel Al-Harbi; Ever Banega, Alfred N’Diaye, Paulinho; Nawaf Al-Abed, Carlos, Hattan Bahebri

What time is the AFC Champions League Mumbai City vs Al Shabab kick-off?

The match is scheduled to take place on Friday at 10:45 PM IST at the Prince Faisal bin Fahd Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

What TV channel will show the AFC Champions League Mumbai City vs Al Shabab match?

The AFC Champions League matches will be televised on Star Sports Network.

How can I stream the AFC Champions League Mumbai City vs Al Shabab fixture?

The match between Mumbai City FC and East Bengal will be live-streamed on the Disney + Hotstar App.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.