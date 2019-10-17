AFC Champions League Spot a Big Motivation for ATK in Upcoming ISL Season: Coach Antonio Habas
India's new football roadmap gives ISL league stage table toppers a berth in the AFC Champions League playoffs.
ATK have won the ISL twice. (Photo Credit: ISL)
Kolkata: Hailing the proposed roadmap for Indian football, ATK chief coach Antonio Habas on Thursday said they are highly motivated to top the standings, which will give them a berth in the AFC Champions League playoffs.
As per the roadmap, the Indian Super League will replace the I-League as the top-tier competition in the country and the ISL table toppers -- not the champions -- will get a ticket for the AFC Champions League playoffs.
"It is a big recognition which will motivate us more. It is a very good opportunity for players as they would get to play against the best of players of Asia," Habas said on the sidelines of ATK Media Day here.
Following two unforgettable seasons, the two-time champions have invested heavily, buying A-League's Golden Boot recipient Roy Krishna and brought back their most successful manager Habas, who guided the team to the inaugural title and then a playoff berth in the first two seasons.
"I have the same target - to win. We are here to compete every day. I am very happy with the behaviour of my players. They are all charged up," he said as the team gears up for the sixth season with a clash with Kerala Blasters on Sunday.
The team co-owner Sourav Ganguly is set to become BCCI's top boss at the Annual General Meeting on October 23.
"It's a very nice development. We are all very proud. It may inspire us to go all the way," ATK assistant coach Sanjoy Sen hailed.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shashi Tharoor Slams Pakistan's 'Vituperative Mudslinging', Twitter Brings Out Dictionary
- Sehwag Wins Praises for Training Kids of 'Pulwama Shaheeds' at His School
- Samsung Diwali Sale: Offers on Galaxy S9, Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy M10s and More
- Xiaomi Redmi Note Smartphone Series Crosses 100 Million Shipment Milestone
- Google Assistant Bug is Causing Battery Drain in Android Phones