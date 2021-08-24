.AFC Cup 2021 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Basundhara Kings LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Indian Super League (ISL) club ATK Mohun Bagan are set to lock horns with Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings in a Group D encounter on Tuesday, August 24. The AFC Cup 2021 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Basundhara Kings will be played at the Male National Stadium in the Maldives at 04:30 PM IST. Only one team from Group D can advance to the next round where they will face the winner of the Central Asia Zonal final.

Antonio Habas’ side started their AFC Cup campaign with a 2-0 victory against Bengaluru FC and followed it with an impressive 3-1 win against Maldivian club Maziya to consolidate their top position in Group D.

On the other hand, the Oscar Bruzon-coached side won their first fixture against Maziya (2-0). But their second match against Bengaluru FC ended in a goalless match, as both goalkeepers didn’t allow the ball to find the back of the net.

With both sides fighting for a spot in the next round, the upcoming encounter is sure to be a cracker.

AFC Cup 2021 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Basundhara Kings: Team News, Injury Update

There are no injury reports in either team’s squad as of now.

ATK Mohun Bagan vs Basundhara Kings probable XI:

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Line-up: Amrinder Singh (GK), Sumit Rathi, Carl McHugh, David Williams, Hugo Boumous, Manvir Singh, Subhasish Bose, Pritam Kotal, Roy Krishna, Deepak Tangri, Lenny Rodrigues

Bashundhara Kings Predicted Line-up: Anisur Zico (GK), Mahbubur Rahman, Topu Barman, Khaled Shafei, Bishwanath Ghosh, Fernandes, Masuk Miah Zoni, Tariq Kazi, Robinho (C), Raul Bercerra, Ahamed Biplo

What time is the AFC Cup 2021 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Basundhara Kings kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, August 24, at 04:30 PM IST at the National Football Stadium in Malé, Maldives.

What TV channel will show the AFC Cup 2021 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Basundhara Kings match?

The fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 2 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary, they can log in to Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD.

How can I stream the AFC Cup 2021 ATK Mohun Bagan vs Basundhara Kings fixture?

Live streaming is available on Disney+Hotstar.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here