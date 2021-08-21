AFC Cup 2021 Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

Indian Super League (ISL) club Bengaluru FC are set to lock horns with Bangladesh’s Bashundhara Kings in a Group E encounter on Saturday, August 21, at the Male National Stadium in the Maldives from 4.30 pm IST. Bengaluru started their AFC campaign on Wednesday with a 0-2 loss to ATK Mohun Bagan, courtesy of goals from Roy Krishna and Subhasish Bose in the first half.

Bashundhara Kings are coming into this encounter after registering a commendable win over Maldives’ club Maziya S&RC. Maziya had a horrendous start to their match against the Kings as they netted an own goal in the 25th minute of the match, 15 minutes later Robinho doubled their lead and guided them to a comfortable 2-0 win.

AFC Cup 2021 Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings: Team News, Injury Update

Sunil Chhetri, Bengaluru FC skipper, could be forced to sit out from the game due to his arm injuries.There are no injury reports in the Bashundhara Kings squad as of now.

Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings probable XI:

Bengaluru FC Predicted Line-up: Gurpreet Singh (GK), Alan Costa, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Bidyasagar Singh, Ajay Chhetri, Sarthak Golui, Jayesh Rane, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Yrondu Musavu-King, Roshan Singh

Bashundhara Kings Predicted Line-up: Anisur Zico (GK), Topu Barman, Mahbubur Rahman, Khaled Shafei, Bishwanath Ghosh, Fernandes, Masuk Miah Zoni, Tariq Kazi, Robinho (C), Raul Bercerra, Ahamed Biplo

What time is the AFC Cup 2021 Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings kick-off?

The match is scheduled to begin on Saturday, August 21, at 4:30 PM IST at the National Football Stadium in Malé, Maldives.

What TV channel will show the AFC Cup 2021 Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings match?

The fans can catch the live action on Star Sports 2 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary, they can log in to Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD.

How can I stream the AFC Cup 2021 Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings fixture?

The match between Bengaluru FC vs Bashundhara Kings can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here