AFC Cup 2021 Maziya vs Bengaluru FC LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

On Matchday three of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup, Indian Super League (ISL) side Bengaluru FC will be up against Maldives’ Maziya S&RC club. The match between Bengaluru and Maziya is slated to kick off at 09:30 pm on Tuesday, August 24. It will be held at the Male National Stadium in the Maldives.

Maziya are currently placed at the last spot in the points table following their two back to back losses at the hands of Bashundhara Kings and ATK Mohun Bagan.

On the other hand, Bengaluru have lost one out of their opening two games in AFC Cup so far. In their tournament opener, Bengaluru were beaten by their ISL rivals ATK Mohun Bagan 0-2, courtesy of the first-half goal by Roy Krishna and Subhasish Bose.

In their second game, Bengaluru held Bashundhara Kings for a goalless draw to collect one point.

Both Maziya and Bengaluru have been knocked out of AFC Cup and they will hope to sign off on a positive note from the tournament by winning this match.

Maziya vs Bengaluru FC XI:

Maziya Starting Line-up: Hussain Shareef (GK), Amdhan Ali, Takashi Odawara, Ibrahim Mahudhee Hussain, Hamza Mohamed, Hassan Shifaz, Jesus Blaco, Aisam Ibrahim, Cornelis Stewart Ezekiel, Ahmed Abdulla.

Bengaluru FC Starting Line-up: Gurpreet Singh (GK), Alan Costa, Pratik Chowdhary, Suresh Singh Wangjam, Sarthak Golui, Rohit Kumar, Jayesh Rane, Udanta Singh, Cleiton Silva, Leon Augustine, Roshan Singh Naorem.

What time the AFC Cup 2021 Maziya vs Bengaluru FC will kick-off?

The match between Maziya and Bengaluru is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, August 24, at 09:30 PM IST at the National Football Stadium in Malé, Maldives.

What TV channel will show the AFC Cup 2021 Maziya vs Bengaluru FC match?

The fans can catch the live action from Maziya and Bengaluru match on Star Sports 2 SD & HD, Star Sports 3 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary, the viewers can log in to Star Sports 1 Hindi SD & HD.

How can I stream the AFC Cup 2021 Maziya vs Bengaluru FC fixture?

The match between Maziya vs Bengaluru FC can be live-streamed on the Disney+Hotstar app.

