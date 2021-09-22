AFC Cup 2021 Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch Online, TV Telecast, Team News

ATK Mohun Bagan will be carrying the hopes of Indian football fans when they will face FC Nasaf on Wednesday evening in the Inter-zone play-off semi-finals of the 2021 AFC Cup in Uzbekistan. The winner of this encounter will proceed to the next round and is set to face Lee Man of Hong Kong in the Inter-zonal play-off final. The match between Nasaf and ATK Mohun Bagan will kick off at 8:30 pm (IST).

ATK Mohun Bagan finished the Group stage with seven points from three games while Nasaf claimed all nine points in Group stage and they are yet to concede a single goal in the tournament.

AFC Cup 2021 Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan: Team News, Injury Update

As of now, there are no injury concerns in the FC Nasaf and Ruzykul Berdyev will be able to call upon the services of any players in his squad.

On the other hand, the biggest absentee in the ATK Mohun Bagan squad is their French midfielder Hugo Boumous, who missed the training camp due to injury. In the absence of Boumous, Finnish footballer Joni Kauko could get his much-anticipated debut. Michael Soosairaj and Prabir Das have also travelled with the ATKMB squad and can start in this encounter.

Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan probable XI:

FC Nasaf Predicted Starting Line-up: Umidjon Ergashev (GK), Dilshod Saitov, Khusniddin Alikulov, Umar Eshmuradov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Marko Stanojevic, Akmal Mozgovoy, Khusain Norchaev, Bakhrom Abdurakhimov, Oybek Bozorov, Andrija Kaludjerovic.

ATK Mohun Bagan Predicted Starting Line-up: Amrinder Singh, Pritam Kotal, Carl McHugh, Subasish Bose, Manvir Singh, Joni Kauko, Lenny Rodrigues, Michael Soosairaj, Liston Colaco, David Williams, Roy Krishna.

What time will Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan match kick-off?

The AFC Cup 2021 match between Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan will be played on Wednesday, September 22, from at 8:30 pm (IST) at the Nasaf Stadium in Qarshi, Uzbekistan.

What TV channel will show Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan AFC Cup 2021 match?

The Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan match will be broadcasted in India on Star Sports 2 SD, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports 3.

How can I live stream Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan fixture?

The fans can also catch the live action from Nasaf vs ATK Mohun Bagan match on Disney + Hotstar app.

