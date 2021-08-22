AFC Cup: ATK Mohun Bagan Go Atop Group D with Win over Maziya

ATK Mohun Bagan put one foot into the AFC Cup quarter-finals on Saturday as they registered a 3-1 win over Maziya S&RC in Male, Maldives to go atop Group D. ATK Mohun Bagan now have six points from two games and overtook Bashundhara Kings who have four points from two matches. Liston Colaco, Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh scored a goal each to help ATK Mohun Bagan get a well-rounded win.

Earlier in the day, Bengaluru FC got knocked out of AFC Cup after they played out a goalless draw with Bashundhara Kings. Bengaluru FC had lost 2-0 to ATK Mohun Bagan in their group opener and after the loss on Saturday, they had just one point from two games.

ATK Mohun Bagan had scored the first goal of the game but it was deemed offside. In the 25th minute, Maziya shocked ATK Mohun Bagan as they executed a classic counter attack and Aisam Ibrahim found the back of the net to put the home team in the lead.

Maziya took the lead to the break but the whole of the second half completely belonged to ATKMB. Antonio Habas’ half time talk did the job and also Ashutosh Mehta substituting Sumit Rathi in the 46th minute.

Just two minutes after coming on, Ashutosh played a crucial role in bringing ATKMB back on level terms. It was Ashutosh’s whipped cross for Liston Colaco that the former Hyderabad FC man headed in.

In the 63rd minute, Habas made two changes with Hugo Boumous replacing Sk Sahil and Deepak Tangri coming on in place of David Williams.

Fresh legs and a change in tactics meant ATKMB kept Maziya on their toes and surprised them with their movement. In the 64th minute, Liston was released through on goal but his shot was blocked by the keeper’s foot. However, it fell for Krishna, who gave it a sweet finish to put ATKMB in the lead.

Manvir then received a perfectly weighted pass from Boumous and struck it into the goal to secure the win for ATKMB.

On the final day of the group encounters on August 24, ATK Mohun Bagan will take on Bashundhara Kings and need a draw or a win to reach the quarter-finals.

